Will explore more, no compromise on farmers' interests: Shivraj on tariffs

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his determination to protect the interests of farmers in the wake of tariff pressures and said it has been decided that there will be no compromise with the interests of the farming community.

Speaking at an event in Subrahmanyam Hall in New Delhi, Chouhan emphasised that India's population is its strength and the country will also find new markets.

In a veiled reference to the United States imposing 50 per cent tariff on India and apparent pressure in trade talks for greater access to India's agriculture and dairy sectors, Chouhan said there is vast difference in the size of landholdings and agricultural practices and cost of production in the two countries.

"The whole country was apprehensive, tariff...You know how much land they hold: 10,000 hectares, 15,000 hectares. Meanwhile, our farmers have land ranging from one acre to three acres, with many having just half an acre. We have a little land. Is this competition fair? You use GM seeds. There are different kinds of perceptions about our GM. The whole country was apprehensive, what will happen? They want their soybean to come here, their wheat, maize, rice," the Agriculture Minister said. ALSO READ: Picking on India: How US tariff move targets Russian oil-linked exports "The cost of production per hectare is less there because GM seeds and other things are used, so the yield is more and the cost is less. The cost of production per hectare here is much higher than there, and if it had come openly, the prices of the crops here would have fallen further in our country. Where would the farmer go? Therefore, it was decided that no matter what happens, there will be no compromise with the interests of the farmer," he added.

Chouhan referred to PM Modi's remarks that no matter how much loss he personally incurs, there will be no compromise with interests of farmers. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi said recently that no matter how much loss I personally incur, but the interests of farmers will not be compromised. This is the voice of India, voice of farmers...Farmer brothers, be assured. If there is some difficutly, we will see. We will find new markets, and India itself is such a big market that our things will be consumed here. The population of the whole of Europe is 50 crore, America's is 30 crore, our population of 144 crore is not our weakness; it is our strength. That is why this decision was taken. It is also testing time, we don't have budge, bow..." Chouhan said.

US imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods last month and increased it to 50 per cent over import of Russian oil. ALSO READ: Shivraj Chouhan to transfer ₹3,200 cr crop insurance to 3 million farmers Chouhan also spoke of the government's determination to provide more resources to agriculture. Chouhan also dismissed nuclear sabre-rattling by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and said India has decided to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack. "Today, as a farmer, I want to congratulate our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I want to thank him. The first thing is the Indus Water Treaty. Now the neighbour is giving threats from America. India is not going to be afraid of any threat. The whole world should hear that the Indus Treaty has been cancelled, and our water will be used for the farmers. This is Modi ji's decision. Such an unjust treaty, the rivers, land, water are ours and the canal will be built in Pakistan. We gave 80% of the water, and Nehru ji also gave money to build the canal there; this was a sin. Now this will not be allowed at any cost; our water will be used for our own purposes," Chouhan said.