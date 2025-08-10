Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Shivraj Chouhan to transfer ₹3,200 cr crop insurance to 3 million farmers

Shivraj Chouhan to transfer ₹3,200 cr crop insurance to 3 million farmers

The PMFBY claim amount will be transferred during an event organised for this purpose in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"From the Kharif 2025 season onwards, if a state government delays its subsidy contribution, it will be penalised at 12 per cent, and similarly, if insurance companies delay payments, farmers will receive a 12 per cent penalty," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in the statement. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will on Monday digitally transfer a crop insurance claim amount of ₹ 3,200 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to 3 million farmer beneficiaries.

The PMFBY claim amount will be transferred during an event organised for this purpose in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

Besides Chouhan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, and state agriculture minister Kirodi Lal Meena will attend the event.

Of the total claim amount, ₹ 1,156 crore will be transferred to farmers in Madhya Pradesh, ₹ 1,121 crore to 700 thousand farmers in Rajasthan, ₹ 150 crore to Chhattisgarh-based farmers, and ₹ 773 crore to farmers in other states, according to an official statement.

 

The Union agriculture minister stated that the Centre has implemented a new simplified claim settlement system in the interest of farmers, wherein claims can be paid proportionately based only on the central subsidy without waiting for the state's premium contribution.

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Shivraj Chouhan echoes PM's call, urges citizens to use indigenous products

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Farmers' welfare top priority under PM Modi's leadership: Shivraj Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Govt will safeguard farmers' interests in trade talks with US: Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Congress, Chidambaram speaking Pakistan's language: Shivraj Chouhan

MGNREGA, LABOUR

Over ₹44 crore released under MGNREGS so far: Centre tells Lok Sabha

"From the Kharif 2025 season onwards, if a state government delays its subsidy contribution, it will be penalised at 12 per cent, and similarly, if insurance companies delay payments, farmers will receive a 12 per cent penalty," he said in the statement.

The PMFBY, since its launch in 2016, has disbursed claims worth ₹ 1.83 trillion, while farmers have paid only ₹ 35,864 crore in premium.

"This means an average claim payout of more than five times the premium, indicating the government's farmer-friendly policy," he added.

In recent years, several technological innovations, such as YES-TECH, WINDS portal, AIDE mobile app, Krishi Rakshak Portal and Helpline number 14447, have been implemented.

These have not only improved the claim settlement speed and transparency, but also enhanced weather data accuracy and provided farmers with registration facilities at the village level.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

WazirX

Delhi High Court orders WazirX to disclose Binance acquisition details

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Govt aims 50% rise in milk procurement with White Revolution 2.0: Amit Shah

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nabard promotes 6,215 farmer producer organisations, says FM Sitharaman

fertiliser, farmer

Uttar Pradesh faces fertiliser supply shortage amid rising demandpremium

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

₹3,300 cr paid to Uttarakhand farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi: CM Dhami

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan Agriculture crop insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon