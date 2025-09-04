Home / Industry / Auto / Above 350 cc bikes to see spike in sales, industry majors to realign plans

Above 350 cc bikes to see spike in sales, industry majors to realign plans

The GST rate hike on motorcycles above 350 cc to 40% may lead to a sales spike before September 22 but could affect long-term plans of premium manufacturers like Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor

Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield
Royal Enfield contributes the lion’s share of the 350-500 cc market with its J-Series platform products like Classic, Bullet, Hunter, and Meteor.
Sohini Das Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 7:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Increasing the rate of goods and services tax (GST) on motorcycles whose engine is above the capacity of 350 cc to 40 per cent, as against 31 per cent now (including cess), may lead to a rise in sales till September 22, when the new structure becomes effective.
 
But in the long run it may hit the plans of premium manufacturers in a segment led by Royal Enfield. While companies like Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp may have to realign their strategies to compete with Royal Enfield, this may also affect the plans of TVS Motor, whose launch of the Norton brand in India is much-anticipated.
 
Royal Enfield accounts for the lion’s share of the 350-500 cc market with the J-Series products like the Classic, Bullet, Hunter, and Meteor. It also dominates the 450-cc and 650-cc markets too.
 
Despite this, it is expected to benefit from the GST move because 81 per cent of its portfolio (below 350 cc) saw a 10 percentage point cut. For Hero MotoCorp, the segment contributed 94 per cent of volumes, while for TVS Motor it is 70 per cent and for Bajaj Auto around 49 per cent.
 
“A 9 per cent increase in GST for two-wheelers above 350 cc would mean that Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp may have to realign their product strategy to better compete against Royal Enfield. It could also be negative for TVS Motor’s upcoming Norton-branded motorcycles,” said a report by BNP Paribas Securities India.
 
This comes after Royal Enfield Managing Director Siddhartha Lal, through social media last week, batted for a uniform 18 per cent GST for all two-wheelers. While he said that lowering GST for the ones below 350 cc would help broaden access, raising the tax for those above that threshold would damage a segment vital to India’s global edge.
 
A Motilal Oswal report said: “For Royal Enfield (RE), its up-to-350 cc segment (81 per cent of mix) stands to benefit, while its above-350 cc domestic segment (8 per cent of mix) will be adversely impacted by the higher GST rates.”
 
In vehicles above 350 cc, Royal Enfield sold around 84,698 units in FY25 and Bajaj Auto 65,012.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

₹950 crore subsidy to boost EV adoption, infra expansion in Uttar Pradesh

VECV, Jio-bp Pulse ink pact to boost EV charging infra for trucks, buses

GST rejig to make entry-level cars cheaper by 8.5%: Crisil Intelligence

EV makers relieved as GST Council retains 5% tax on electric cars

EVs to stay at 5% GST: Industry leaders say move will boost adoption

Topics :GST NewsTVS MotorRoyal EnfieldAutomobileHero MotoCorp

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story