₹950 crore subsidy to boost EV adoption, infra expansion in Uttar Pradesh

With the state emerging as India’s leading electric vehicle (EV) market, the Uttar Pradesh government has provided financial subsidies worth around ₹950 crore to boost its electric mobility roadmap.

The state registered sales of about 370,000 electric vehicles in FY25, ahead of Maharashtra (240,000), Karnataka (170,000) and Tamil Nadu (132,000).

"To further push electric mobility, tax and fee exemptions worth almost ₹950 crore have been provided to the EV consumers," a senior UP official said.

The amended UP Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Policy 2022 offers incentives on two, three-wheelers and cars to catalyse EV adoption in the state while cutting vehicular emissions to align with the federal climate goals.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also prioritised procurement of 'Made in UP' e-buses to boost the sector and generate local employment and attract investment for setting up of greenfield and brownfield EV plants in the state. The UP State Road Transport Corporation plans to expand its bus fleet from 13,000 to 25,000 by 2027. To support the transition, electric depots with 240 kW universal chargers are being set up across eight cities. Meanwhile, UP is developing 23 world-class bus terminals under the public private partnership model, with another 54 terminals planned in the second phase, of which the construction of 50 is already underway.