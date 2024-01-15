All new Jawa 350 launched in India, booking begins at Rs 5000, check detail

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced its Jawa 350 launch in India to replace the outgoing model. The recently released bike's price is Rs 2.14 lakh ex-showroom. The motorcycle has made several changes demanding a premium of Rs 12,000 over the previous price tag.

Talking about the design, Jawa Yezdi matches with the iconic Jawa last year. The motorcycle has round headlights, a chrome tank, full fenders front and rear, and lots of chrome and exhausts designed to look similar to the older models.

Jawa 350: Design The look of the Jawa 350 appears similar to the outgoing Jawa in terms of design styling. The new model has a height of 790 mm which is quite higher than its predecessor, resulting in higher ground clearance, i.e., 178 mm.

The paint has three colour options, namely Black and Maroon with polished chrome, Mystique Orange (new) and golden pinstripes. The tyres have 18-inch and 17-inch rear wheels, and each side has disc brakes and dual-channel ABS sourced and calibrated by Continental. The weight of the bike is around 194 kg, and its wheelbase is significantly longer, i.e., 1,449mm.

Another major change in the motorcycle is adding a new dual-cradle chassis. The company added a wider tyre, i.e., a 100/90 section up front and a 130/80 section at the rear to increase its stability. However, the diameter of the wheel still remains unchanged, i.e., 18-17 inches.

Jawa 350: Engine and specifications The all-new Jawa 350 comes with a 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine from the Perak and the Bobber 42. But the Jawa 350 has its tune making 22.5bhp and 28.1Nm. The new motorcycle gets twin exhausts and a 6-speed gearbox as earlier with an assist and slips clutch. What are the prices and rivals of the Jawa 350? The recently released Jawa 350 is priced at Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices of its top rivals – Yezdi Roadster Rs 2.08 lakh, Honda H'ness CB350 Rs 2.09 lakh, and Royal Enfield Classic 350 at Rs 2.29 lakh.

Booking of Jawa 350 begins at Rs 5000.