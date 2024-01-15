Home / Industry / Auto / All new Jawa 350 launched in India, booking begins at Rs 5000, check detail

All new Jawa 350 launched in India, booking begins at Rs 5000, check detail

The all-new motorcycle Jawa 350 was released in India. The booking of the bike starts at Rs 5000. Here's all you need to know

Jawa 350
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced its Jawa 350 launch in India to replace the outgoing model. The recently released bike's price is Rs 2.14 lakh ex-showroom. The motorcycle has made several changes demanding a premium of Rs 12,000 over the previous price tag.

Talking about the design, Jawa Yezdi matches with the iconic Jawa last year. The motorcycle has round headlights, a chrome tank, full fenders front and rear, and lots of chrome and exhausts designed to look similar to the older models.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Jawa 350: Design
The look of the Jawa 350 appears similar to the outgoing Jawa in terms of design styling. The new model has a height of 790 mm which is quite higher than its predecessor, resulting in higher ground clearance, i.e., 178 mm.


The paint has three colour options, namely Black and Maroon with polished chrome, Mystique Orange (new) and golden pinstripes. The tyres have 18-inch and 17-inch rear wheels, and each side has disc brakes and dual-channel ABS sourced and calibrated by Continental. The weight of the bike is around 194 kg, and its wheelbase is significantly longer, i.e., 1,449mm.

Another major change in the motorcycle is adding a new dual-cradle chassis. The company added a wider tyre, i.e., a 100/90 section up front and a 130/80 section at the rear to increase its stability. However, the diameter of the wheel still remains unchanged, i.e., 18-17 inches. 

Jawa 350: Engine and specifications
The all-new Jawa 350 comes with a 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine from the Perak and the Bobber 42. But the Jawa 350 has its tune making 22.5bhp and 28.1Nm. The new motorcycle gets twin exhausts and a 6-speed gearbox as earlier with an assist and slips clutch.

What are the prices and rivals of the Jawa 350?
The recently released Jawa 350 is priced at Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices of its top rivals – Yezdi Roadster Rs 2.08 lakh, Honda H'ness CB350 Rs 2.09 lakh, and Royal Enfield Classic 350 at Rs 2.29 lakh.


Booking of Jawa 350 begins at Rs 5000.

Also Read

Dunki advance booking to begin tomorrow, here's all you need to know

Dunki Advance Booking Day 1: SRK's movie pre-booking sale to cross 5 crore

VIRAL VIDEO: MS Dhoni stuns Venkatesh Prasad with his bike collection

Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 crosses the two lakh sales mark in 11 months

50,000 jobless due to new scheme: Bike taxi drivers write to Delhi LG

Volkswagen Group's auto sales up 2% in India, reached 145,713 units in 2023

ETO Motors bags order to deploy 500 EV 3-wheelers in UP, focus on Ayodhya

Bengaluru pips Delhi in terms of highest number of private cars in India

Auto exports dip 21% in 2023 as markets abroad face monetary crisis: Siam

Tenders floated to procure e-buses under Central scheme: Hardeep Puri

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jawa motorcycleJawa Motobikes

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story