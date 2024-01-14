Bengaluru pips Delhi in terms of highest number of private cars in India

Bengaluru has overtaken Delhi in terms of the highest number of private cars in India. According to the Delhi Statistical Handbook 2023, released by the state government last week, the number of private cars registered in Delhi stood at 2.071 million units as on March 31 last year, reflecting a 38.8 per cent drop since March 31, 2021.

The drop is due to the Supreme Court's decision in October 2018 to ban diesel vehicles of more than 10 years of age and petrol vehicles of more than 15 years of age in Delhi to cut down pollution.

As on March 31 last year, the number of private cars registered in Bengaluru stood at 2.233 million units, which was a 7.1 per cent increase since March 31, 2021, according to the Karnataka Transport Department's data released last year.





The number of private cars registerd in Delhi have decreased in the last 2 years As on March 31, 2021 (in million units) As on March 31, 2023 (in million units) Increase/decrease observed in the last 2 years Number of private cars registered in Bengaluru 2.085 2.233 7.10% Number of private cars registered in Delhi 3.384 2.071 -38.80% "During the period of 2021-22, the number of vehicles per thousand population in Delhi was 472, which was a drop from 655 in 2020-21 due to the scrapping policy of diesel and petrol vehicles," stated the Delhi government's Economic Survey 2022-23, which was released in March last year.





"The total number of motor vehicles (including private cars) on road in Delhi in 2022 was 7.918 million, showing the decrease by 35.38 per cent because the Delhi government has banned diesel vehicles of more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles of more than 15 years old. Hence, the Delhi government has deregistered 4.877 million vehicles till 2021-22," it added.

Delhi has been suffering from heavy pollution for the last several years, especially around Diwali at the time of onset of the winter season.