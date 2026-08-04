Auto firms comfortable with V2V rollout after longer implementation window

Automakers have welcomed the Central government's proposed rollout schedule for mandatory vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems, saying the October 2028 deadline gives companies sufficient time to prepare suppliers and integrate the technology without a sharp increase in vehicle prices.

V2V systems enable vehicles to exchange real-time safety information with nearby vehicles, including speed, position, direction of movement and acceleration. The technology can provide warnings in situations such as sudden braking, collision risks, unsafe lane changes and approaching emergency vehicles, helping improve road safety.

Senior auto executives told Business Standard, on condition of anonymity, that their primary concern with the proposed rules was not the technology itself but the time available to implement it across vehicle platforms. They said a shorter window could have created difficulties in sourcing semiconductor chips and other components required for the systems, which remain expensive and constrained globally.