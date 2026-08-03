Draft rules mandate V2V communication in new vehicles from Oct 2028
The proposed rules require new vehicles to support V2V communication from October 2028, aiming to improve road safety through real-time exchange of vehicle data.Dhruvaksh Saha
The proposed rules require new vehicles to support V2V communication from October 2028, aiming to improve road safety through real-time exchange of vehicle data.Dhruvaksh Saha
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 8:09 PM IST