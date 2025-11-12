Automakers flag steep targets, FTA uncertainty in EV scheme talks

A wait for a final decision on the ongoing India–EU free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations, along with steep investment and sales targets, and stringent localisation norms amid restrictions on rare earth magnet imports, are among the key reasons major carmakers have shown little interest in the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI), Business Standard has learnt.

These concerns were conveyed to the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) by automakers during a meeting held on October 29, where the ministry sought to gauge companies’ willingness to participate in the scheme and invited suggestions for its improvement.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, Renault, Honda Cars, Hyundai Motor India, and Mercedes-Benz India were among the manufacturers that gave detailed feedback during the meeting. Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited is a group company that houses multiple passenger vehicle brands in India -- Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, and Bentley. The MHI as well as these carmakers did not respond to Business Standard’s specific queries on the matter. The detailed guidelines for the SPMEPCI were issued on June 2 this year. The online portal for the scheme was launched on June 24, and applications were invited for a period of 120 days from that date. However, no company submitted an application during that period.

During the October 29 meeting, Skoda Auto Volkswagen and Renault expressed interest in the scheme but said their final decision would depend on the outcome of the India-EU FTA talks. The ongoing India-EU FTA talks could lead to lower import duties on European cars, potentially reducing the incentive for these automakers to invest in EV manufacturing in India. Skoda Auto Volkswagen also pointed out that various import restrictions -- such as China’s export restrictions on rare earth magnets to India -- could hinder the company's ability to meet domestic value addition (DVA) targets under the scheme, according to sources privy to the matter.

While China has continued to allow the export of fully built traction motors to India since April, it has tightened controls on the export of rare earth magnets — a key input for these motors. Therefore, some carmakers in India would be forced to import complete traction motors instead, increasing the overall import content in electric cars made here. The MHI designed SPMEPCI to attract investment and boost domestic production of electric cars, while also reducing import dependence. It required a minimum investment of Rs 4,150 crore within three years, with manufacturers expected to achieve at least 25 per cent DVA in three years and 50 per cent in five. Approved companies were allowed to import up to 8,000 electric cars annually at a concessional 15 per cent duty for five years.