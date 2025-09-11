Auto firms assure all cars made since 2023 can run safely on E20 fuel

On a day when Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that a social media campaign against E20 fuel was “paid for” and “politically motivated” to target him, vehicle manufacturers assured that all cars made since 2023 can safely run on E20 fuel.

Some companies are also issuing advisories to their customers in this regard.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer of Mahindra & Mahindra’s automotive division, said they are drafting an advisory to all customers that will be issued by the end of this week or next, stating that all M&M vehicles are safe to drive with E20 or E10 blended fuel. “The customer need not worry about the vehicle, the warranty or any challenge while driving,” he said. M&M had calibrated vehicles for E10 in April 2023, and from April 2025 all vehicles were calibrated to E20.

Can M&M calibrate vehicles bought before April 2025? Gollagunta said they are not allowed to do so given the emission norms, under which software updates for recalibration cannot be made once a vehicle is on the road. A Tata Motors spokesperson said all their vehicles are E20 compliant from 2023 and that the company is honouring all warranty commitments. Tarun Garg, chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor India, said: “I think the issue has been settled. The Supreme Court judgement on this matter has already come. You also saw the press conference by the industry (on August 30). We have nothing more to add.”

Speaking at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) convention, Gadkari said the Supreme Court had already given clarity on the use of blended fuel. He described E20 fuel as an import substitute that is cost-effective, indigenous and pollution-reducing, noting that India imports fossil fuels worth Rs 22 lakh crore. Will there be any issue if one is driving an E10-calibrated vehicle on E20 fuel? Companies say there may be some performance impact, such as fuel efficiency degradation, as the vehicle is not calibrated for E20. However, there is no harm to the car or its engine. “It is like normal wear and tear of the engine and parts,” clarified a senior official of an original equipment manufacturer (OEM).