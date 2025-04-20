Home / Industry / Auto / Auto exports rise 19% to over 5.3 mn units in FY25 on strong demand: Siam

With manufacturing quality improving, some companies have also commenced exporting to developed markets

Cars, auto industry
New models and new markets have helped in expanding the footprint of two-wheeler exports, Siam said. Photo: Bloomberg
New Delhi
Apr 20 2025
Automobile exports from India rose by 19 per cent to over 5.3 million units in the last 2024-25 fiscal year driven by robust demand for passenger vehicles, two wheelers and commercial vehicles in the overseas markets.

Overall exports last fiscal stood at 5.4 million (5,363,089) units as compared with 4.5 million (4,500,494) units in 2023-24 fiscal ending March 31, 2024.

Passenger vehicle shipments rose by 15 per cent to 770,364 units last fiscal as against 672,105 units in FY24. 

The segment reported its best ever yearly performance last fiscal driven by demand for global models being manufactured in India, industry body Siam stated.

With manufacturing quality improving, some companies have also commenced exporting to developed markets, it added.

Utility vehicle dispatches led the space with dispatch of 362,160 units, a growth of 54 per cent, as compared with 234,720 units in FY24.

Two-wheeler exports increased by 21 per cent to 4,198,403 units last fiscal as against 3,458,416 units in 2023-24 fiscal.

New models and new markets have helped in expanding the footprint of two-wheeler exports, Siam said.

Further, economic stability in the African region and demand in Latin America has supported this growth, it added.

Three-wheeler exports grew by 2 per cent in FY 2024-25 as compared to FY 2023-24 with shipment of 310,000 units.

Exports of commercial vehicles 23 per cent last year fiscal at 80,986 units as compared with 65,818 units in the year-ago period.

Siam said that export demand in key markets of interest, such as Africa and neighbouring countries, is likely to continue as 'Made in India' vehicles are gaining traction.

"On the exports front, good recovery is seen across all segments, particularly passenger vehicles and two-wheelers reflecting improved global demand and India's growing competitiveness," Siam President Shailesh Chandra said.

Apr 20 2025

