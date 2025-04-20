Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Auto part makers turn to localisation, new markets amid tariff shifts

Auto part makers turn to localisation, new markets amid tariff shifts

With global trade uncertainties rising, Indian auto component manufacturers are focusing on localisation, diversification, and policy support to shield operations and tap fresh export opportunities

Industry players have called for stronger policy support to boost the country’s auto component exports. Image: Bloomberg

Anjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As the global trade landscape faces potential shifts with evolving tariff policies, Indian auto component manufacturers are proactively strategising to mitigate adverse impacts. From increased localisation to strategic market diversification, industry leaders are recalibrating operations to maintain resilience in an evolving global trade environment.
 
Leading players such as Kinetic Engineering and Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) are placing strong emphasis on localisation, long-term partnerships, and a cautious yet opportunistic outlook on market diversification.
 
Ajinkya Firodia, vice-chairman and managing director of Kinetic Engineering, said the company has long embraced localisation as a core philosophy, with over 97 per cent of its components
