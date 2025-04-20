Auto part makers turn to localisation, new markets amid tariff shifts

As the global trade landscape faces potential shifts with evolving tariff policies, Indian auto component manufacturers are proactively strategising to mitigate adverse impacts. From increased localisation to strategic market diversification, industry leaders are recalibrating operations to maintain resilience in an evolving global trade environment.

Leading players such as Kinetic Engineering and Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) are placing strong emphasis on localisation, long-term partnerships, and a cautious yet opportunistic outlook on market diversification.

Ajinkya Firodia, vice-chairman and managing director of Kinetic Engineering, said the company has long embraced localisation as a core philosophy, with over 97 per cent of its components