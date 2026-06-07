Auto firms seek fixed forex rates for DVA compliance under PLI scheme

They stated that 2023 should be the reference year because the standard operating procedure on DVA was issued that year, and companies made localisation plans based on the framework that was in force then.

Automakers fear that under the present value of rupee vis-a-vis foreign currencies, they could be found in non-compliance of DVA norms of the auto PLI scheme whenever they submit any application for certification of a new vehicle model, or when they undergo annual revalidation of models that are already taking incentives, or whenever testing agencies such as the ARAI conduct their techno-commercial audits (TCAs).