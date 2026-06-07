Auto firms seek fixed forex rates for DVA compliance under PLI scheme

The rupee has depreciated by about 10.7 per cent against the US dollar over the past year, with the exchange rate weakening from ₹85.78 per dollar on June 6, 2025, to ₹94.95 per dollar on June 6, 2026.
The ARAI, a testing agency under MHI, has the responsibility of verifying localisation levels of vehicle models claiming incentives under the auto PLI scheme.
The sharp rupee depreciation could create problems at several stages of the certification process under the PLI scheme, the automakers pointed out during the meeting.
They proposed that the government use the average exchange rates prevailing in 2023 as the reference rates for DVA calculations. Their request covered the US dollar (USD), the euro (EUR) and the Chinese yuan (CNY), which were commonly used for importing automotive components, electronics, battery materials, machinery and specialised equipment.