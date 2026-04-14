Auto production in 'precarious' phase as suppliers feel 'stressed': Siam

Automobile production in India is in a “precarious” phase because a reduced supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) owing to the conflict in West Asia is affecting the manufacture of components, said Shailesh Chandra, president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), on Tuesday.

Chandra said that while headline sales and production numbers had remained strong till now, underlying supply chains, particularly among vendors dependent on LPG, were facing the strain and were “stressed”.

“Production-wise I have not seen much impact ... but ‘precarious’ is the word I would use,” he said, adding that suppliers were often providing visibility for just a few days at a time.

“Clarity from suppliers, especially where there was dependence on LPG, in March came every third day about supplies for the next three days. So it has been a bit stressed,” he added.

He noted some companies had managed disruption by resorting to costlier logistics such as air freight, even as input costs were rising. At present, there is limited visibility beyond a week.

“I can say one week ... we should not be disrupted to that extent,” he said.