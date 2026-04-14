Auto production in 'precarious' phase as suppliers feel 'stressed': Siam

Sales of commercial vehicles were 1.08 million units, growing 12.6 per cent, while three-wheelers saw sales of 836,000 units, up 12.8 per cent.
Two-wheeler sales reached 21.7 million units, marking a 10.7 per cent increase.
March also saw robust momentum, with sales of passenger vehicles at 442,460 units, up 16 per cent Y-o-Y, and two-wheeler sales at 1.976 million units, up 19.3 per cent. He attributed the growth to positive sentiment from reforms in goods and services tax and multiple repo rate cuts.
Chandra also flagged early signs of changing consumer behaviour amid uncertainty around fuel prices.