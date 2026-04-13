Scooters set to overtake motorcycles as EV shift reshapes India's 2W market

India’s two-wheeler market is headed for a structural shift, with scooters poised to overtake motorcycles in volume terms over the next decade, as electrification accelerates and reshapes consumer preference, according to a recent sector report by Equirus Securities.

The brokerage expects scooters to grow at around 9 per cent annually between FY25 and FY30, significantly outpacing motorcycles, which are projected to expand at about 4 per cent over the same period. This divergence, it said, will eventually lead to scooters surpassing motorcycles in volumes after FY37, marking a fundamental change in the composition of the world’s largest two-wheeler market.

The shift is being driven by a combination of urbanisation, rising female workforce participation, and a growing preference for convenience-led mobility. However, the most decisive factor underpinning this transition is electrification—an area where scooters hold a clear advantage over motorcycles. Electric two-wheelers are expected to be the fastest-growing segment within the industry, with volumes projected to rise at a compounded annual rate of about 34 per cent between FY25 and FY30, the report noted. Penetration of electric two-wheelers is likely to increase from current low single digits to around 19 per cent by FY30 and further to over 50 per cent by FY40.

Within this, electric scooters are set to dominate the transition. Their penetration is expected to reach nearly 38 per cent by FY30 and surge to over 80 per cent by FY40, driven by strong product-market fit for urban commuting, faster innovation cycles, and favourable total cost of ownership. In contrast, electric motorcycles are likely to see slower adoption, with penetration estimated at just about 5 per cent by FY30, reflecting challenges such as range anxiety and higher upfront costs. Industry executives are already echoing this trend. “The scooter category has grown faster than others in the last two years. We do think that the share of scooters, both in internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric, will continue to grow. We are continuously launching products in this regard and keeping them fresh,” Sudarshan Venu, chairman and managing director of TVS Motor Company, had said in August 2025.

The result is a highly skewed electrification curve, where scooters effectively become the vehicle of choice for the EV transition, reinforcing their rising share in the overall two-wheeler mix. While this structural shift will play out over the long term, the near-term growth outlook for the sector is anchored in a cyclical recovery driven by replacement demand. According to Equirus, a sizeable backlog has built up in recent years as sharp price increases—particularly in entry-level motorcycles—outpaced income growth, leading to deferred purchases. Domestic two-wheeler volumes remain about 7 per cent below their FY19 peak levels (around 21 million units), with the gap more pronounced in entry motorcycles, where volumes are still significantly under-recovered. This has created a pipeline of pent-up demand that is expected to support industry growth over the next two to three years.

As this replacement cycle kicks in, part of the demand is likely to shift towards electric vehicles, especially in the scooter segment, given the improving economics of EV ownership. At the same time, the introduction of more affordable electric models is expected to expand the addressable market. With a large portion of industry volumes concentrated in the Rs 85,000–Rs 1.1 lakh price band, the emergence of EVs priced closer to this range is narrowing the upfront cost gap with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, making EVs a more viable replacement option. Equirus expects the overall domestic two-wheeler industry to grow at around 6 per cent annually between FY25 and FY30, before moderating in the long run as penetration levels rise and the market matures.