Govt extends EV subsidies to aid adoption: Temporary fix or targeted move?

The Centre has extended subsidies for electric two-wheelers until July 2026 and for electric three-wheelers until March 2028, citing supply risks linked to tensions in West Asia. The move offers near-term relief for manufacturers and buyers, but it also raises a larger question: Is this a temporary cushion against disruption, or a targeted effort to keep EV adoption on track where it matters most?

What the government announced

The government has extended support under the ₹10,900 crore PM E-DRIVE scheme, but not across the board. Incentives for electric two-wheelers have been extended by three months, while support for electric three-wheelers — including e-rickshaws and e-carts — has been stretched by two years till March 31, 2028. Experts say this is less a policy reset and more a continuation of the scheme’s built-in design.

Shyamasis Das, fellow at the energy, resources & sustainability vertical of the Centre for Social and Economic Progress, said: “The extension should be seen as a normative step under the PM EDRIVE scheme rather than a shift in policy focus. This is a fund-limited programme, and subsidies are available only until the allocated Budget is exhausted, after which vehicles will no longer be eligible.” What and who will be impacted The immediate impact will be on buyers, fleet operators and manufacturers in the electric two- and three-wheeler segments. The extension is expected to preserve affordability for consumers and offer companies more certainty in planning production and investments. At the same time, analysts do not expect a dramatic jump in sales purely because the subsidy window has been extended.

Rajat Mahajan, partner and automotive sector leader at Deloitte India, said: “This will act as a reinforcement and policy consistency, more than something that will bring momentum. Subsidies per vehicle have substantially gone down over a period of time, now it is time for the industry to stand on its own economics.” Why 2- and 3-wheelers remain central The Centre’s sharper focus on e2Ws and e3Ws reflects the structure of India’s transport market. These segments dominate personal mobility and last-mile connectivity, and they are far more sensitive to upfront vehicle costs than passenger cars. That makes subsidies more effective here than in higher-priced segments.

Das said e2Ws and e3Ws are linked closely to mass mobility and livelihoods, unlike private cars, which are still widely seen as discretionary purchases. The adoption data also support that view. As of April 13, 2026, around 87 per cent of the e2W target had been achieved under the scheme, compared with only about 14 per cent for e3Ws such as e-rickshaws and e-carts. That gap helps explain why support for three-wheelers has been extended much longer. Hari Krishna, founder and CEO of Green Drive Mobility, said: “e2Ws and e3Ws are also highly cost-sensitive, where EVs offer significantly lower running costs, enabling faster payback and stronger adoption, especially amid rising fuel prices.”

Why the move matters now The decision comes amid supply risks linked to tensions in West Asia and at a time when the EV market is still growing. Total electric vehicle retail sales rose 24.6 per cent to 2.45 million units in FY26, while e2W sales rose 21.8 per cent to 1.40 million units from 1.15 million units a year earlier. Hari Krishna said EVs are increasingly seen not just as a climate solution but also as a “hedge against energy insecurity”, with rising fuel costs improving their appeal in high-usage categories. That gives the extension wider significance: it is not only about maintaining momentum, but also about insulating core mobility segments from external shocks.

What to watch next The extension keeps the market steady for now, but it does not resolve the larger structural issues holding back the next phase of EV growth. Limited charging access, high battery costs, financing constraints and weak domestic supply chains remain key hurdles. Experts argue that subsidies alone will not be enough from here. “Subsidy support is particularly important for heavy-duty segments... where the upfront costs of electrification remain high,” Das said. “Public charging networks along highways and expressways are essential for long-haul drives. However, for everyday use, the bigger constraint is not public charging but access to charging at homes and workplaces.”