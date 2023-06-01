Home / Industry / Auto / Automaker Kia total wholesales increased 3% in May at 24,770 units

Automaker Kia total wholesales increased 3% in May at 24,770 units

Automaker Kia India on Thursday said its total wholesales increased 3 per cent to 24,770 units in May

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Automaker Kia total wholesales increased 3% in May at 24,770 units

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 3:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Automaker Kia India on Thursday said its total wholesales increased 3 per cent to 24,770 units in May.

The company undertook a plant maintenance shutdown from May 15-20.

It had dispatched 24,079 units to dealers in May 2022.

While the overall domestic sales stood at 18,766 units, exports accounted for 6,004 units in May 2023.

Sonet sales stood at 8,251 units last month, while Seltos and Carens dispatches stood at 4,065 and 6,367 units, respectively.

The company also reported sales of 83 units of its electric offering EV6.

"Although we faced some production limitations due to our plant annual maintenance shutdown for a week in May which impacted our numbers, we are confident of strong performance in coming months," Kia India National Head (Sales & Marketing) Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

The company is witnessing a growing demand for the iMT range, he added.

"This month, iMT has contributed 38 per cent of our total sales," Brar said.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors report best-ever wholesales in FY23

Automaker Kia India sales fall by 5% to 21,501 units in March 2023

Hyundai, Kia sued in US for lack of anti-theft technology in some models

Kia focuses on utility vehicle segment in India for long-term growth

Hyundai Motor bolsters US presence with $5 billion EV battery venture

FAME II subsidy impact: TVS revises IQube prices by Rs 17,000-20,000

Maruti Suzuki total wholesales jump 10% on-year to 178,083 units in May

Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more

Toyota debuts hydrogen Corolla race car in a bid to shift to green energy

Tata Altroz is the most affordable car with a sunroof, check price, specs

Topics :Kia Motors Corpautomobile manufacturer

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story