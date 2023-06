This makes the Altroz the second hatchback in its segment to be sold with a sunroof. Before Altroz, the Hyundai i20 was the only premium hatchback in the country to have a sunroof. Altroz will offer a sunroof from its mid-spec variant, XM Plus, which is priced at Rs 7.90 lakh ex-showroom. Tata Motors will offer a single-pane electric sunroof with all the engine options of its premium hatchback, Altroz, Autocar India (ACI) has reported. Recently, the company released the Altroz CNG which sports a sunroof.



Altroz is sold in 16 variants that are offered with different engine options that run on petrol, diesel, and CNG. Depending upon the variant a customer opts for, the sunroof makes the car Rs 45,000 costlier compared with its regular alternative. Notably, the Altroz Dark edition will also come with a sunroof now. Significantly, this makes the Alrtroz the most affordable car in the country that comes with a sunroof.



However, Hyundai's upcoming launch Exter is also likely to have a sunroof for its top trims, thus, it remains to be seen if Exter can topple Altroz in terms of pricing and features. Compared with the Altroz, Hyundai's i20 offers a sunroof only with its top-of-the-line Asta and Asta (O) variants, the prices for which start at Rs 9.03 lakh, making them significantly pricier than the Altroz XM plus.