Maruti Suzuki total wholesales jump 10% on-year to 178,083 units in May

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday reported 10 per cent increase in total wholesales at 1,78,083 units in May.

The company had sold 1,61,413 units in May 2022, MSI said in a statement.

Last month, the company's domestic sales rose 13 per cent to 1,51,606 units as against 1,34,222 units in May 2022, it added.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were higher 15 per cent to 1,43,708 units as compared with 1,24,474 units in the same month last year.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 30 per cent to 12,236 units as compared with 17,408 units in the year-ago period.

Compact cars sales, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased 5 per cent to 71,419 units as against 67,947 units in May 2022.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz last month increased to 992 units from 586 units in the year-ago period.

Utility vehicle sales, including Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, rose 65 per cent to 46,243 units as against 28,051 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports declined 3 per cent to 26,477 units as against 27,191 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 2:36 PM IST

