Automobile major VECV sales grow over 11% to 8,026 units in Dec 2023

Eicher Motors Ltd on Monday said its arm VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd posted an 11.1 per cent growth in total sales at 8,026 units in December 2023.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 3:26 PM IST
Eicher Motors Ltd on Monday said its arm VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd posted an 11.1 per cent growth in total sales at 8,026 units in December 2023.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 7,221 units in December 2022, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

December 2023 sales included 7,789 units of the Eicher brand and 237 units of the Volvo brand, it added.

In the domestic commercial vehicles market, Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 7,468 units last month as compared to 6,671 units in December 2022.

Exports of Eicher branded trucks and buses were down 3.3 per cent at 321 units as against 332 units in December 2022, it added.

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

