Bee in the bonnet: Now, Siam objects to battery recycling rules

According to Siam, compliance with the current framework could add ₹8,000-25,000 to the cost of an average 35-40 KiloWatt-hour (Kwh) electric car battery, apart from expenses related to collection, storage, handling and traceability systems.

Siam’s concerns come amid wider industry criticism of the Battery Waste Management Rules (BWMR). Earlier this week, Panasonic Energy India warned that it could be forced to shut its only dry cell zinc-carbon battery manufacturing facility in the country if the rules remained unchanged, saying compliance costs could exceed profits and that recycling obligations in some cases were higher than the value of the raw materials recovered. The company also said the rules did not adequately distinguish between battery categories with different chemistries.