Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Popular SUV to feature changes in July

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is set to give the Brezza a significant update, making the popular compact SUV more feature-rich, practical, and performance-oriented. While exterior changes are expected to be subtle, the update will likely introduce a new turbo-petrol engine, ventilated front seats, and a more practical underbody-mounted CNG tank, according to an NDTV report.

Although Maruti Suzuki has not confirmed a launch timeline, the facelift is expected to arrive in July and help the Brezza remain competitive in India's crowded compact SUV segment, where buyers increasingly expect premium features alongside better performance and efficiency.

Turbo-petrol engine to boost performance

Alongside the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, Maruti Suzuki is likely to introduce the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that powers the Fronx crossover SUV. Besides offering stronger performance, the smaller engine could also attract lower taxes because its displacement is below 1,200 cc, potentially making the turbo-petrol variant more competitively priced.

The new engine is expected to provide better acceleration and improved drivability, especially during highway cruising and overtaking. Cabin to become more premium Inside, the Brezza facelift is expected to receive several comfort-focused upgrades, with ventilated front seats likely to be the headline addition. The SUV is also expected to offer power-adjustable front seats, allowing drivers to adjust their seating position at the touch of a button.. The feature, which was previously available only in premium vehicles, has become increasingly popular among Indian buyers as it improves comfort during hot weather. Underbody CNG tank to improve practicality The facelift is expected to feature an underbody-mounted CNG tank instead of the conventional boot-mounted setup.

This design frees up luggage space as the CNG cylinder no longer occupies the boot. The technology has already been introduced on Maruti Suzuki's newer models, and it improves the practicality of CNG vehicles without compromising passenger or cargo space. Other expected key changes Besides the new powertrain and comfort upgrades, the Brezza facelift is expected to receive several cosmetic and technology enhancements. These could include a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, along with a redesigned dashboard, fresh upholstery, and updated interior trims, according to CarLelo report. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to introduce Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), marking a significant safety upgrade for the compact SUV.