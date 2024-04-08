BMW Group reports highest-ever first quarter car sales at 3,680 units

BMW Group India on Monday reported its highest-ever first quarter car sales at 3,680 units in the three months to March 2024.

The company sales rose 51 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal as compared to 2,440 units in the January-March quarter of 2022-23.

Besides, BMW Motorrad sales stood at 1,810 units in the first quarter.

"Our key car models are at the top of their game and with significant new launches in the pipeline, we will raise the heat in luxury market," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.



Last week German automaker BMW Group and Tata Technologies announced plans for a strategic partnership to establish an automotive software and IT development hub in India. The joint venture (JV) will focus on areas critical to the future of the industry, including software-defined vehicles, automated driving, infotainment systems, and digital services.



Alexander Buresch, CIO and senior vice-president of BMW Group IT said, “The expansion of international DevOps hubs has proved to be a successful model for the BMW Group. We have found a strong and valued technology partner with Tata Technologies and are now also expanding our footprint in India.”