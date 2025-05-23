Home / Industry / Auto / BMW India Guarantees Price Protection for UK-Imported MINI Cooper S

BMW India Guarantees Price Protection for UK-Imported MINI Cooper S

BMW Group India will pass on the benefits of any price reduction in the near future on MINI 3-Door Cooper S model

BMW, BMW Logo
The MINI range registered sales of 150 units in Q1 2025 and 709 units in 2024 in India (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Luxury automotive group BMW is offering a price protection assurance program to Indian customers looking to buy MINI 3-Door Cooper S model produced at its Oxford plant in the UK, amid anticipated duty cuts in the wake of India-UK FTA pact, a top company official said on Friday.

BMW Group India will pass on the benefits of any price reduction in the near future on MINI 3-Door Cooper S model under a limited period offer covering cars bought from now onwards till the next 180 days, its President and CEO Vikram Pawah told PTI.

He said while the government has announced that the negotiations of the India-UK FTA pact are final, the details are awaited, which has created uncertainty in the minds of customers looking to buy the MINI 3-Door Cooper S model, which is powered by a petrol engine.

"We have been getting calls from customers as to what the impact is, because MINI 3-Door Cooper S is coming from the UK, what will happen, whether they should buy now or not," he said.

In order to overcome this uncertainty, he said, "We are telling our customers if there is something to happen in the next six months we will protect your price."  Under offer, if price is reduced during this period, the respective dealership will refund the differential amount between the net invoiced price and the new ex-showroom price back to the customer.

This, Pawah said, will help in making customers make the buying decision immediately.

Under the India-UK FTA concluded earlier this month, tariffs on automotive imports will go from over 100 per cent to 10 per cent under quotas on both sides. However, duty-free quota on EVs is limited only to a few thousand units.

Also Read

Tesla's entry will boost India EV market, competition not a concern: BMW

Premium

BMW India sees surge in electric vehicle sales in 2025: CEO Vikram Pawah

BMW India eyes double digit growth, expects sales to keep momentum in 2025

Luxury on wheels: Over 6 high-end cars sold every hour in India in 2024

Kanodia Cement files papers with Sebi seeking approval to float IPO

The MINI 3-Door Cooper S model is currently available at ex-showroom price starting at Rs 44.9 lakh and is imported as a completely built-up unit. It attracts basic custom duty of 70 per cent.

BMW Group India, however, said the other model of the new MINI family -- the all-electric MINI Countryman -- is not covered under the offer. It is available in India as a completely built-up unit and is produced at BMW Group Plant Leipzig in Germany. The model is priced at Rs 54.9 lakh.

The MINI range registered sales of 150 units in Q1 2025 and 709 units in 2024 in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's car-centric growth is driving the middle class to frustration

Honda to expand bike output in India with new line at Gujarat plant

3 upcoming Toyota cars launching in 2025-26 in India, details inside

Strong hybrids and BEVs cater to distinct buyers, says HSBC report

Auto parts sector to grow 7-9% in FY26, driven by 2W, PV demand: Crisil

Topics :BMW IndiaBMWBMW Group IndiaAuto sector

First Published: May 23 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story