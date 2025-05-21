3 upcoming Toyota cars launching in 2025-26 in India, details inside

In December 2024, Toyota India introduced the brand-new Camry sedan to the Indian market. With the exception of the Fortuner Legender 4×4 MT, Hilux Black Edition, and Innova HyCross Exclusive Edition, the company has not introduced any significant models in India in about 5 months.

Consequently, we anticipate that the Japanese auto-giant will be active in the Indian market during the next 8 to 12 months. The auto maker had a number of vehicles on display at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in 2025. The 3 new Toyota vehicles that will be introduced in India in 2025–2026 will be covered in full in this article.

3 upcoming Toyota cars launching In 2025-26 In India

1. Hybrid Toyota Fortuner- Reports circulating in the media suggest that the Fortuner hybrid may be introduced to the Indian market as early as next month (June 2025). The 4x4 variants will have an idle start/stop system, while the 2.8L GD diesel engine will include a 48V mild hybrid unit. The Toyota Fortuner hybrid is currently available for purchase in a number of countries, including South Africa and Australia.

Production of the Toyota Fortuner hybrid has already started at the company's Karnataka plant. According to the business, the 48V lithium-ion battery significantly improves performance in addition to increasing total mileage. To recover the lost energy, the SUV's hybrid variant is probably going to have a regenerative braking system.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

At the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the Urban Cruiser EV was first shown to the public in concept form. When it goes on sale in September 2025, it will be Toyota's version of the Maruti e-Vitara. Around December 2025, the all-electric Toyota SUV will go on sale in India. The production-spec Urban Cruiser EV has already been introduced by the Japanese company in a number of international countries.

The 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery options available for the e-Vitara will also be available for the Urban Cruiser EV. The larger 61 kWh battery may provide a driving range of over 500 km on a single charge, while the smaller 49 kWh battery could provide a range of more than 350 km on a full charge. It will probably cost a little more than the e-Vitara.

3. Toyota Hyryder 7-seater

It is anticipated that the Hyryder 7-seater SUV will be introduced to the Indian market by the beginning of 2026. According to some sources, it will be manufactured alongside the Grand Vitara 7-seater at Maruti's Kharkhoda plant. The same 1.5L petrol engine with a mild hybrid arrangement and 1.5L petrol engine with the Atkinson strong hybrid system that we saw in the Maruti Grand Vitara will power the Toyota Hyryder 7-seater.