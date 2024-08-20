BMW recalling around 720,000 vehicles due to issue with water pump

BMW is recalling more than 720,000 vehicles due to an issue with the water pump's electrical connector that could potentially lead to a fire.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the recall includes some X1, X3 and X5 vehicles as well as some other models.



The impacted vehicles have water pumps with insufficient sealing, according to the NHTSA report, and may be susceptible to fluid ingress at the electrical plug connector over time. There is the possibility that a short circuit could occur, and there's the potential for a fire, in rare cases.

