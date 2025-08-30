Home / Industry / Auto / Carmakers assure warranty cover for older vehicles using E20 fuel

Carmakers assure warranty cover for older vehicles using E20 fuel

Automakers are in the process of informing dealers about E20 usage in older cars and related guidelines

car sales
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s auto industry lobby has said that carmakers will continue to honour warranties even if older vehicles, not originally designed for higher ethanol fuels, use E20 fuel, Reuters reported on Saturday.
 
The industry group confirmed that E20, fuel containing 20 per cent ethanol, is safe for use in vehicles previously prescribed for E5 or E10 fuels. Automakers are in the process of informing dealers about E20 usage in older cars and related guidelines.
 
In recent months, carmakers have shifted to offering only E20 fuel, replacing the earlier system of multiple fuel options at petrol pumps.
 
The debate over ethanol blending has intensified after several car owners reported lower fuel efficiency and engine problems. This raised concerns about whether automakers would honour warranties. At the same time, people have questioned the government about the transparency of ethanol blending in fuel.
 
Adding to these concerns, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that the government will introduce guidelines for 27 per cent ethanol blending in petrol.
 
The government says E20 fuel helps reduce carbon emissions but has acknowledged that older cars may see a slight drop in fuel efficiency.
 
According to a report by Reuters, Automakers, facing slower sales and shortages of rare-earth magnets, have given mixed guidance on using E20 in older vehicles, which has frustrated many consumers. Meanwhile, a public interest petition challenging the move is scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court on Monday.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maharashtra, UP lead auto sales across segments in Q1 FY26, shows SIAM data

With 3,564 e-buses, Delhi leads green mobility; Maharashtra, K'taka follow

Passenger vehicle sales likely to see modest growth of 1-4% in FY26: ICRA

Auto part suppliers may take a detour from US market under two-tier tariff

Premium

Auto body knocks on finmin door for faster GST reforms, compensation cess

Topics :CarmakersAuto industryEthanol blendingfuel imports

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story