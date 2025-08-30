Carmakers assure warranty cover for older vehicles using E20 fuel

India’s auto industry lobby has said that carmakers will continue to honour warranties even if older vehicles, not originally designed for higher ethanol fuels, use E20 fuel, Reuters reported on Saturday.

The industry group confirmed that E20, fuel containing 20 per cent ethanol, is safe for use in vehicles previously prescribed for E5 or E10 fuels. Automakers are in the process of informing dealers about E20 usage in older cars and related guidelines.

In recent months, carmakers have shifted to offering only E20 fuel, replacing the earlier system of multiple fuel options at petrol pumps.

The debate over ethanol blending has intensified after several car owners reported lower fuel efficiency and engine problems. This raised concerns about whether automakers would honour warranties. At the same time, people have questioned the government about the transparency of ethanol blending in fuel.