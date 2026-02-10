Associate Sponsors

Charging infrastructure biggest hurdle to EV growth, say auto makers

Auto industry executives say lack of charging infrastructure, reliability issues and low consumer confidence continue to slow electric vehicle adoption in India despite rising demand

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 6:32 PM IST
Lack of charging infrastructure and issues related to its availability and reliability remain the biggest challenge to the growth of electric vehicles (EVs) in India, according to top executives of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Hyundai Motor India and BMW Group India. 
Speaking at the fifth Global Electric Mobility Summit organised by industry body SIAM, the automakers on Tuesday said that while EV adoption has picked up in recent years, limited availability of chargers, lack of uniform charging systems and low consumer confidence continue to slow wider acceptance.
 
Shailesh Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), said charging infrastructure remains the “one biggest barrier” even as the market has matured. He stated that while the government has been allocating funds, better coordination is required to scale up charging networks.
 
The EV ecosystem in India has evolved in phases, he said, with the company initially focusing on home chargers, then partnering Tata Power for public charging, before multiple charge point operators entered the market as EV volumes crossed 100,000 units.
 
However, he noted that the proliferation of charging apps and networks has created new challenges for consumers. “There is a need for system thinking and aggregation so that the consumer experience improves,” he said, stressing the need for coordination between vehicle manufacturers, power distribution companies and charge point operators.
 
Hyundai Motor India managing director and chief executive officer Tarun Garg said charging-related anxiety continues to affect customer behaviour, even as automakers localise components such as battery packs. He said earlier assumptions that overnight home charging using alternating current (AC) chargers would be sufficient have proved inadequate.
 
“Research shows that customers are apprehensive to take the vehicle out,” Garg said, pointing to limited awareness about charger compatibility and availability. To address this, Hyundai introduced a charging management system that gave customers access to around 29,000 chargers, he said.
 
Garg said India’s EV penetration stood at about 4.4 per cent in 2025 and could be close to an inflection point. He added that perceptions around EVs are also changing. “People are finding that it is actually a complete car from total cost of ownership and convenience. Why only a second car? It can be your first car,” he said.
 
BMW Group India president and chief executive officer Hardeep Brar highlighted the large gap between the number of EVs on Indian roads and available charging infrastructure. He said there are around 7.5 million electric vehicles in the country and roughly 30,000 public chargers, translating to a ratio of one charger for about 250 vehicles.
 
“In developed markets like China and Norway, where EV penetration is over 40 per cent, the charger-to-vehicle ratio is about 1 to 20,” Brar said, adding that India still has “a very long way to go” to reach that level.
 
Brar welcomed the Union Budget allocation of Rs 700 crore for charging infrastructure, calling it a first step, but said faster rollout and industry-wide participation are essential. He also stressed the importance of customer education and software in improving the charging experience, especially as high-capacity fast chargers become more common.

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

