Charging infrastructure biggest hurdle to EV growth, say auto makers

“Research shows that customers are apprehensive to take the vehicle out,” Garg said, pointing to limited awareness about charger compatibility and availability. To address this, Hyundai introduced a charging management system that gave customers access to around 29,000 chargers, he said.

Garg said India’s EV penetration stood at about 4.4 per cent in 2025 and could be close to an inflection point. He added that perceptions around EVs are also changing. “People are finding that it is actually a complete car from total cost of ownership and convenience. Why only a second car? It can be your first car,” he said.