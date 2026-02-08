Cheaper Harley imports unlikely to rattle Hero, may dent Enfield margins

Harley-Davidson sold close to 187 fully built bikes imported into the country between April and December 2025, according to SIAM data, across models such as Nightster, Pan America, Fat Bob and Fat Boy.

For Hero MotoCorp, the development is largely neutral. Hero’s partnership with Harley-Davidson is centred on the locally manufactured 440 cc X440 platform, which sits well below the 800 cc threshold covered by the trade agreement. These models are produced in India and are aimed at the mid-size premium segment, where pricing and localisation, rather than imported brand prestige, drive volumes. The duty waiver on large imported Harleys does not alter Hero’s cost structure or competitive positioning in this space.