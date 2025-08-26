PM Modi flags off 'e-Vitara', first Battery Electric Vehicle, in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off 'e-VITARA', Suzuki's first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), at the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad.

The Made-in-India BEVs will be exported to more than a hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan, making India a global manufacturing hub for Suzuki's electric vehicles.

PM Modi, who is in Gujarat on a two-day visit, earlier shared the announcement on X. "Today is a special day in India’s quest for self-reliance and being a hub for green mobility. At the programme in Hansalpur, e-VITARA will be flagged off. This Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is made in India and will be exported to over a hundred nations. In a big boost to our battery ecosystem, production of hybrid battery electrodes will also commence at a plant in Gujarat," his post read.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated two historic milestones at the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. According to a press release, "Together, these landmark initiatives underscore India’s emergence as a global hub for green mobility while advancing the Prime Minister’s commitment to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat." PM Modi also inaugurated the lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility by Suzuki, Toshiba, and Denso, supporting hybrid and electric vehicle battery production, in an attempt to become aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) in the field of green energy. The plant is a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki, and aims to boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy innovation. The development ensures that over 80 per cent of the battery value will now be manufactured within the country.