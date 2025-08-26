Home / Industry / Auto / PM Modi flags off 'e-Vitara', first Battery Electric Vehicle, in Ahmedabad

PM Modi flags off 'e-Vitara', first Battery Electric Vehicle, in Ahmedabad

The Made-in-India BEVs will be exported to more than a hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan

PM Modi, e-Vitara launch
Photo: Screengrab/ANI
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off 'e-VITARA', Suzuki's first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), at the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad.
 
The Made-in-India BEVs will be exported to more than a hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan, making India a global manufacturing hub for Suzuki's electric vehicles.
 
PM Modi, who is in Gujarat on a two-day visit, earlier shared the announcement on X. "Today is a special day in India’s quest for self-reliance and being a hub for green mobility. At the programme in Hansalpur, e-VITARA will be flagged off. This Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is made in India and will be exported to over a hundred nations. In a big boost to our battery ecosystem, production of hybrid battery electrodes will also commence at a plant in Gujarat," his post read.
 
The Prime Minister also inaugurated two historic milestones at the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. According to a press release, "Together, these landmark initiatives underscore India’s emergence as a global hub for green mobility while advancing the Prime Minister’s commitment to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat."
 
PM Modi also inaugurated the lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility by Suzuki, Toshiba, and Denso, supporting hybrid and electric vehicle battery production, in an attempt to become aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) in the field of green energy. The plant is a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki, and aims to boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy innovation. The development ensures that over 80 per cent of the battery value will now be manufactured within the country.
 
On Monday, PM Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone, and dedicated multiple development projects to the nation worth ₹5,400 crore at Khodaldham ground in Ahmedabad. 
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Electric vehicle spark fires up R&D spending by legacy two-wheeler majors

Domestic two-wheeler segment to see 6-9% volume growth in FY26: Icra

Premium

Festival season cheer on hold as auto buyers await GST relief and discounts

Premium

India's lubricant majors bet on EVs, digital infra to fuel future growth

'Fuel efficiency may decline by 2-5% due to 20% ethanol-blended petrol'

Topics :Narendra ModiAhmedabadSuzukiBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story