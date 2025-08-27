E20 rollout linked to wear and tear in 28% of older petrol vehicles: Survey

Concerns are mounting among petrol vehicle owners over the impact of E20 fuel, with a new survey revealing a clear trend of reduced mileage and higher maintenance needs since its introduction. A survey by community platform LocalCircles has found that 28 per cent of petrol vehicle owners whose vehicles were purchased in 2022 or earlier have experienced unusual wear and tear or the need for repair in 2025, since the rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20).

The survey, which received over 37,000 responses from across 331 districts of India, also found that two out of three owners reported reduced fuel efficiency . Further, 52 per cent of respondents said they would support the sale of E20 petrol if it were offered at a 20 per cent lower price and made optional, instead of being mandated at the same cost as regular petrol.

ALSO READ: Explainer | E5, E10, E20: What do these ethanol labels actually mean? The participants reflected a broad demographic mix: 42 per cent from tier-1 cities, 30 per cent from tier-2, and 28 per cent from smaller towns and rural areas. Understanding the E20 petrol controversy E20 fuel is a blend of 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol. While it cuts emissions and reduces crude oil imports, older vehicles designed for E10 may face 5–7 per cent lower fuel efficiency and higher wear and tear. Newer flex-fuel vehicles are built to handle such blends, but most vehicles in India are calibrated for E10.

The rollout of E20 petrol has sparked a nationwide debate over the last three weeks. Many owners of older vehicles, not designed for ethanol blends beyond E10, have raised fears of long-term damage. A public interest litigation has even been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the government’s push for nationwide implementation. ALSO READ: E20 petrol won't affect fuel efficiency, may boost performance, says govt Industry experts have also sounded caution. A PTI report citing automotive engineers noted that non-E20-compliant vehicles could face gradual erosion of gaskets, fuel hoses, and rubber pipes , alongside a 2–5 per cent reduction in mileage due to ethanol’s lower calorific value. Documents from carmakers also reflect the risks: Jeep, in its user manuals, explicitly warns against ethanol blends above 10 per cent, cautioning of “engine malfunction, material degradation, and permanent damage.” TVS Motors, while lauding E20’s environmental benefits, has stated that older vehicles may need retrofits or upgrades to run safely on the fuel.

Govt sticks to its stance Despite the concerns, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has strongly defended the rollout. Speaking at a recent forum, Gadkari said: “By putting 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol, has there been any car in the country that has faced issues? Just name one.” He added that both the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers and the Automotive Research Association of India have supported the transition. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also dismissed worries, calling them “largely unfounded and not supported by scientific evidence.” The ministry argues that E20-ready vehicles deliver better acceleration and run at lower temperatures, adding that some models manufactured since 2009 are already compatible.

Ground reality: More costs, fewer options On the ground, however, consumers appear unconvinced. Many vehicle owners continue to report reduced mileage and higher maintenance costs. A consumer post on X recently highlighted that while an Indian Oil Corporation pump in Delhi advertised “pure premium petrol,” it was priced at ₹160 per litre, raising affordability concerns. ALSO READ: Bulk of Mercedes-Benz cars in India are E20 compliant: MD Santosh Iyer Meanwhile, a response obtained under the Right to Information Act from Indian Oil Corporation revealed that both XP95 and standard petrol sold in Kolkata already contain 20 per cent ethanol, meaning premium fuel is not exempt from blending.

Automakers outline key changes needed Automakers themselves have acknowledged that running vehicles on E20 requires technical adjustments. According to TVS Motors and other industry sources, compatibility of materials is a major concern, with seals, gaskets, and fuel lines needing ethanol-resistant upgrades. Modifications to the fuel delivery system, recalibration of the engine control unit, and adjustments to oxygen and fuel composition sensors may also be required. Beyond these, manufacturers stress the importance of long-term durability testing to ensure engines can withstand ethanol’s corrosive effects. Some companies, including Tata Motors, have announced that their vehicles are already E20-compliant, but others, like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, have remained silent on the issue.