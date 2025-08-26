PM Modi unveils Suzuki e-Vitara, stresses Swadeshi and reforms drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that while investment may come from any country across the world, if production is carried out in India, it is ultimately Swadeshi. He stressed self-reliance, manufacturing strength, and reforms to make the country a global hub for emerging industries.

Chinese firms have faced curbs on investments in India since the 2020 Galwan clashes, with stricter foreign direct investment rules slowing approvals and new proposals. But recent shifts — including United States President Donald Trump’s tariffs on India and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi — signal a tentative reset, as India and China explore limited cooperation while keeping sensitivities intact.

Modi on Tuesday inaugurated Suzuki’s first global strategic battery electric vehicle (BEV), the e-Vitara, at its Hansalpur plant in Ahmedabad. This BEV will be exported to over 100 countries, including advanced markets such as Japan and Europe. Its local sales by Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) will follow. “My definition of Swadeshi is very simple: it does not matter whose money is invested, whether it is dollars or pounds, whether the currency is black or white. What matters is that in production, the sweat belongs to my countrymen. The money may be someone else’s, but the sweat is ours. The production will carry the fragrance of my motherland, of the soil of Bharat,” Modi said.

Modi urged citizens to embrace the principle of “Vocal for Local” as a way of life. “Let us be Vocal for Local. Swadeshi should become our life mantra. Walk proudly towards Swadeshi. And what Japan is producing here, that too is Swadeshi,” he said. The Prime Minister also launched local production of lithium-ion battery electrodes for strong hybrid cars at the TDS plant, a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki. He urged states to focus on every small detail in their efforts to attract global investment, highlighting that even cultural and lifestyle preferences of potential investors can make a difference.

Recalling his experience in Gujarat, Modi said he had once arranged Japanese food and golf courses to make Japanese investors feel at home, later also introducing Japanese language studies in local schools. “See, if you want development, if you want to bring investment, if you want to attract the world, you have to pay attention to every detail,” he said, adding that states that lagged behind should treat every such detail as an opportunity. He reminded state governments that reforms and ease of doing business were central to creating an attractive investment climate. “And I have been telling all the states in every meeting, in personal conversations, very publicly, that we have to be proactive. We have to make pro-development policies. We have to emphasise single-window clearance. We have to emphasise reforms in the laws. This is the age of competition — the faster a state keeps its policies neat and clean, without ifs and buts, the more the investor’s confidence increases,” Modi said. He added that such competition between states for reforms, governance, and growth would ultimately benefit the entire nation.

Modi underlined that India’s ambitions went beyond current successes in manufacturing and exports, as the country prepared itself for leadership in advanced technologies. “India is not going to stop here. We have to do even better in the sectors in which we have performed well. For this, we are emphasising mission manufacturing. In the coming time, our focus will be on the futuristic industry. India is taking off in the semiconductor sector. Six plants are about to be ready in the country. We have to take semiconductor manufacturing further,” he said. He acknowledged the challenges faced by India’s automobile industry due to shortages of rare earth magnets, a critical component in electric mobility, and pointed to government initiatives to address the issue. The recently launched National Critical Mineral Mission, he said, would conduct over 1,200 exploration expeditions to identify key resources. This effort, he stressed, would strengthen India’s resilience in strategic sectors.