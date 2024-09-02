Commercial vehicle wholesale volume likely to grow up to 3% in FY25: ICRA

The commercial vehicles (CV) wholesale volume may witness year-on-year growth of up to 3 per cent in current fiscal year, rating agency ICRA said in a report on Monday.

ICRA had earlier estimated 4-7 per cent decline in CV volume for FY25.

The change in projection is due to better-than-expected volume growth in first four months of the current fiscal and expectations of a marginal uptick in demand in the second half of the year, Icra said in a statement.

FY25 will be the second consecutive year of muted growth for the CV segment after a 1 per cent and 3 per cent year-on-year growth in wholesale and retail sales, respectively last fiscal, it added.