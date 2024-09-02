Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Commercial vehicle wholesale volume likely to grow up to 3% in FY25: ICRA

Change in projection is due to better-than-expected volume growth in first four months of the current fiscal and expectations of a marginal uptick in demand in the second half of the year, Icra said

commercial vehicle, cv, trucks, buses
Commercial vehicle: Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 8:38 PM IST
The commercial vehicles (CV) wholesale volume may witness year-on-year growth of up to 3 per cent in current fiscal year, rating agency ICRA said in a report on Monday.

ICRA had earlier estimated 4-7 per cent decline in CV volume for FY25.

The change in projection is due to better-than-expected volume growth in first four months of the current fiscal and expectations of a marginal uptick in demand in the second half of the year, Icra said in a statement.

FY25 will be the second consecutive year of muted growth for the CV segment after a 1 per cent and 3 per cent year-on-year growth in wholesale and retail sales, respectively last fiscal, it added.

The medium and heavy commercial vehicles (trucks) volume in FY25 is expected to grow 0-3 per cent YoY, given the high base effect and the impact of general elections on infrastructure activities in the first few months of the fiscal, Icra said.

Domestic light commercial vehicles (trucks) wholesale volume is expected to show muted growth in FY25 due to a high base effect, sustained slowdown in e-commerce and cannibalisation from electric three-wheelers, it added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :CV salescommercial vehiclevehicle sales

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 8:37 PM IST

