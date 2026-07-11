Delhi EV policy mandates should not be imposed, says transport union

Mandates under the newly announced electric vehicle policy should not be imposed, a transport union said in a letter written to LG TS Sandhu.

In the letter, Delhi NCR Transport Ekta Manch, a taxi and auto union, opposed the mandatory registration of new electric-only autos starting next year.

"At present, there are not enough EV charging stations, battery-swapping facilities, easy financial assistance, affordable loans, practical transition plans, or a clear policy for the safe disposal and recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

"Making EVs mandatory without these basic arrangements would place an unbearable financial burden on lakhs of drivers, small transport businesses and individual vehicle owners," Shyam Sunder, general secretary, Delhi NCR Transport Ekta Manch, said in the letter dated July 9.