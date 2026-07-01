Delhi plans electrification mandate for four-wheelers, jolts automakers

The policy drew contrasting responses from manufacturers. While Stellantis India told Business Standard that the transition to electric mobility must be aligned with factors such as customer acceptance and charging infrastructure, JSW MG Motor India said it was gearing up for higher EV demand and viewed the Delhi EV Policy as a pilot that could shape similar policies in other states.
The difference in their stance mirrors their EV portfolios. Citroën currently has one electric model in India, while JSW MG Motor sells five and plans to add two more this year.
Shailesh Hazela, chief executive officer and managing director, Stellantis India, said: "At Citroën, we welcome policy directions that encourage cleaner, more sustainable mobility. At the same time, the pace of any such transition needs a strong sync with improving customer purchase consideration, charging access, financing solutions, cost of ownership and the broader maturity of the ecosystem."