Delhi plans electrification mandate for four-wheelers, jolts automakers

He also said Maruti would not increase production of the e Vitara for the domestic market before September because of existing commitments.

Rahul Bharti, senior executive officer, corporate affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, expressed surprise over the final policy's decision to remove the 50 per cent road tax waiver for strong hybrid vehicles. This waiver was included in the draft version of the policy.

"We welcome the policy because it has incentives for EVs. In the draft policy, there was some benefit for strong hybrids also. It was very surprising that it was removed from the final policy, particularly because strong hybrids and diesel are being treated on the same platform. Treating strong hybrids the same as diesel is not understood," he said.