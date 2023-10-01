Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales rise 2.36% in Sept at 363,733 units

The Indian automobile industry posted its highest ever monthly domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales number at 363,733 units in September, up 2.36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This was due to the commencement of the festival season, an upswing in production thanks to improved chip availability, and a significant demand for SUVs.

Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer (marketing and sales) at Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), informed reporters that the onset of the festival season in western India, marked by Ganesh Chaturthi and Janmashtami, played a significant role. Additionally, the auspicious Chingam month in Kerala, which concluded on September 17, further contributed to the robust sales performance in September. The prior peak in domestic PV wholesales, totalling 360,897 units, was achieved in August of this year.

He pointed out that the year-on-year growth in September appeared somewhat "muted", primarily attributed to the substantial base effect. He noted that the figures from September the previous year had been notably high. Currently, the retail channel, particularly in the northern, eastern, western, and central regions of the country, is stocking up for increased sales during Navratri and Diwali.

The PV retailers have about 30 days of stock right now. "This is, of course, pretty high. We observed this level of stocks about five years back. The volumes were less at that time," he mentioned. He, however, added that the current stock levels are not a source of worry because the build-up is happening keeping in mind the festival season.

Srivastava also mentioned that the majority of manufacturers have successfully navigated the semiconductor shortage issue, leading to a significant increase in SUV (sports utility vehicle) production. This was a challenge faced by several manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, particularly during the earlier months until July. The SUV segment is seeing the highest growth for the last several quarters in India.

In the first half of FY24, the auto industry's PV sales stood at 2.072 million units. "This is the first time that the two million number has been cracked in H1 of any year," he mentioned. Last year's H1 sales stood at 1.937 million.

In the January-September period of 2023, the auto industry's PV sales stood at 3.091 million units. "This is the first time that the 3 million number mark has been crossed in the January-September period...This means we are on course to reach the 4 million number mark, both for the financial year as well as the calendar year. These are some stunning numbers that you are seeing this year," he noted.

Maruti's domestic PV sales jumped by 1.64 per cent Y-o-Y to 150,812 units in September. Hyundai, India's second-largest carmaker, saw its domestic PV sales jump by 9.48 per cent Y-o-Y in September.

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India, stated that the company achieved its "highest ever" monthly sales in September since its inception. "The ongoing festive season has resulted in strong sales momentum... Our robust SUV portfolio has received a further boost with the exceptional customer response to the newly launched Hyundai Exter. SUVs now contribute to more than 65 per cent of our domestic sales," he noted.

Tata Motors, India's third-largest PV maker, reported that its PV sales decreased by 5.32 per cent year-on-year in September. Tata Motors had launched the new generation Nexon (internal combustion engine-based) and Nexon electric vehicle (EV) in Q2 of FY24. "We proactively reduced supplies of the outgoing models this quarter to enable a smooth transition to the new generation models. Going forward, with deliveries commencing for our exciting new generation products, we expect stepped-up volumes in this festive season and beyond," Shailesh Chandra, managing director of PV and EV business at Tata Motors, said in a statement.

Mahindra & Mahindra's PV sales surged by about 20 per cent year-on-year in September. Veejay Nakra, president of the Automotive Division at Mahindra & Mahindra, said the company recorded its "highest ever" sales of SUVs for the third consecutive month. "While demand for our key SUV brands continues to be strong, we are closely monitoring the availability of semiconductors and select components to meet the strong festive season demand," he added.

Som Kapoor, Automotive Partner at EY Parthenon, told Business Standard that robust demand prevails in the market, and with the festival season just around the corner, the outlook is "exceptionally" positive. "Bookings are abundant in the marketplace, and there is palpable excitement about converting these reservations during the festive period," he noted.