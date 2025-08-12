Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bulk of Mercedes-Benz cars in India are E20 compliant: MD Santosh Iyer

Mercedes-Benz India managing director and chief executive officer Santosh Iyer

Deepak Patel
Aug 12 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

A bulk of the Mercedes-Benz cars currently on Indian roads are E20 compliant, as the luxury carmaker has been selling such models in the country since 2018, its India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Santosh Iyer told Business Standard in an interview.
 
E20 compliance means a vehicle’s engine, fuel system, and emission-control components are designed and tested to operate safely on petrol blended with up to 20 per cent ethanol without causing damage or abnormal wear. In recent weeks, social media discussions have intensified over whether E20 fuel affects fuel efficiency and engine performance.
 
“Mercedes-Benz was the first in India to introduce a BS-6 compliant car. In August 2018, we introduced the new S-Class, which was BS-6 compliant… Mr Gadkari (Union road transport minister) himself flagged off that car,” Iyer said, adding that all BS-6 compliant cars sold in India have been E20 compliant as well.
 
 
The German carmaker has not tested cars sold prior to August 2018 for the impact of E20 fuel on engines and fuel efficiency. Iyer admitted that these older models might face a slight impact on performance due to E20 fuel, which is now available at fuel pumps.
 
“We have sold close to 200,000 cars in India in the last 30 years. However, the last 100,000 units were sold in just the last six years. The last 150,000 units were sold in the last 10 years. So, a bulk of the cars we have sold in India would be E20 compliant,” he said.

Iyer was speaking to reporters on Tuesday night after launching the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé — a high-performance, two-door luxury model — in India, with prices starting at ₹1.35 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).
 
“Mercedes-Benz was one of the first luxury manufacturers to get E20 certification. We got it the moment we introduced BS-6 compliant cars. Later, in 2024, we started getting E20 certificates for our cars. So, in that sense, all our cars that we sell in India are fully compliant today,” he said.
 
“I think material compatibility (with E20 fuel) also remains for cars we sold earlier. But by the laws of physics and chemistry, you can say that with a lower or higher ethanol rating, the combustion process is different… I would say you will definitely have a difference in performance,” he said.
 
“But today, the cars we are currently selling have no change in performance because they are all compatible with E20 fuel,” he noted. “The cars that were sold many years back might have a slight impact on performance, but the government’s direction is clear, and from April 2024, we started getting our cars certified as E20 compliant.”
 
Mercedes-Benz, India’s top luxury carmaker, began FY26 with its best-ever April–June sales, delivering 4,238 cars — a 10 per cent increase from the previous year.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

