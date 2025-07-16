Electric car sales penetration to cross 7% by FY28: CareEdge Advisory

Electric car sales penetration is expected to cross 7 per cent by FY28 subject to timely resolution of rare earth element (REE) disruption and riding on the back of new model launches, according to a report by CareEdge Advisory.

The increase in penetration would also be dependent on government push for improving the charging infrastructure in the country.

India's electric car ecosystem has witnessed significant momentum over the past three years, growing from just over 5,000 units in FY21 to more than 1.07 lakh units in FY25, it said.

"India's electric car sales penetration is likely to cross 7 per cent by FY28, provided rare earth disruption is resolved in a timely manner. With a robust pipeline of model launches, expanding EV charging infrastructure and battery localisation under the PLI scheme, India is well-positioned to accelerate EV adoption," Tanvi Shah, Senior Director & Head, CareEdge Advisory & Research said. ALSO READ: Leapfrogging the world: China's rise in EVs, green energy and biotech While electric four-wheelers still comprise a small share of total EV sales -- dominated by two- and three-wheelers -- the segment is now entering a high-growth trajectory supported by both public policy and private sector commitment, it added.