MF funding to NBFCs hits record Rs 2.77 trillion in May 2025: CareEdge

Mutual fund (MF) debt exposure to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) reached a record high of Rs 2.77 trillion in May 2025, marking a 32.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase. This contrasts with bank funding to NBFCs, which shrank by 0.3 per cent YoY to Rs 15.62 trillion in May 2025, according to CareEdge Ratings.

Debt funding from mutual funds—including commercial papers (CPs) and corporate debt—has remained above the Rs 2 trillion mark for 14 consecutive months. The previous high was Rs 2.69 trillion in April 2025 and Rs 2.64 trillion in July 2018, data from the ratings agency showed.

CPs