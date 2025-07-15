Tesla Model Y launches at ₹60L in India: Here's how much it costs worldwide

Tesla has officially introduced the Model Y in India, with prices beginning at ₹60 lakh, according to a pricing catalogue released on its website on Tuesday. Indian customers can choose between two variants:

What the Tesla Model Y costs in other countries

Tesla has not released a specific price, though it typically aligns with Germany

Here is how the Model Y pricing compares globally (converted to USD where applicable):

Import duties push prices 10–15 per cent higher than in the US

Tesla store opens in Mumbai’s BKC

The electric vehicle manufacturer secured the lease for its Mumbai location in March and has since ramped up hiring while exploring additional sites in New Delhi. Tesla’s entry into India has been years in the making, with the company—led by Elon Musk—repeatedly calling for lower import duties.

While retail operations are now underway, reports suggest Tesla is currently “not keen” on producing components domestically.