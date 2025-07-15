Home / Industry / Auto / Tesla Model Y launches at ₹60L in India: Here's how much it costs worldwide

Tesla Model Y launches at ₹60L in India: Here's how much it costs worldwide

Tesla officially launched the Model Y in India at ₹60 lakh after years of lobbying for lower import duties

Tesla showroom in Mumbai
People are seen outside the Tesla showroom ahead of its opening in Mumbai, India, July 15, 2025. | Reuters
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:13 AM IST
Tesla has officially introduced the Model Y in India, with prices beginning at ₹60 lakh, according to a pricing catalogue released on its website on Tuesday. Indian customers can choose between two variants:
 
  • Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD): ₹60 lakh
  • Model Y Long Range AWD: ₹68 lakh
 
   The company is opening its first experience centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) today, marking its formal entry into the Indian automotive retail market. Retail sales will be conducted through imported units, with five Model Y vehicles already delivered to Mumbai from Tesla’s Shanghai facility.
 
What the Tesla Model Y costs in other countries
 
Here is how the Model Y pricing compares globally (converted to USD where applicable):
 
  • United States
- Rear-Wheel Drive: $44,990 (before any federal tax credits)  
- Long Range AWD: $46,630 (MSRP)
 
Eligible buyers may receive a $7,500 federal EV tax credit.
 
  • China
 
- Rear-Wheel Drive: ¥263,500 ($36,430)
 
- Long Range AWD: ¥313,000 ($43,270)
 
  • Dubai
 
- Rear-Wheel Drive: AED 198,170 ($54,000)
 
- Long Range AWD: AED 239,770 ($65,000)
 
  • Japan
 
Pricing is approximately ¥5 million ($37,000)
 
  • Germany
 
Long Range AWD: €45,970 ($50,925)
 
  • France
 
Tesla has not released a specific price, though it typically aligns with Germany
 
  • Canada
 
Import duties push prices 10–15 per cent higher than in the US
 
Estimated at CAD 55,000 to 60,000 ($40,000 to $44,000)
 
  • Brazil
 
Tesla has not officially launched the Model Y in Brazil
 
These prices exclude destination charges, local taxes, registration fees, and incentives, which vary by market.
 
Global pricing could pose a challenge in India
 
The wide pricing gap between India and other key markets may make the Model Y a tough sell in price-sensitive segments. The starting price in India is significantly higher than in China or North America, largely due to import duties and shipping costs. Tesla’s strategy will likely depend on how consumers respond to the premium and whether localisation moves forward.
 
Tesla store opens in Mumbai’s BKC
 
The electric vehicle manufacturer secured the lease for its Mumbai location in March and has since ramped up hiring while exploring additional sites in New Delhi. Tesla’s entry into India has been years in the making, with the company—led by Elon Musk—repeatedly calling for lower import duties.
 
While retail operations are now underway, reports suggest Tesla is currently “not keen” on producing components domestically.
 



First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

