On Tesla's debut day, VinFast starts pre-booking for VF6, VF7 in India

Following a successful debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year, VinFast Auto India — the Indian subsidiary of global electric vehicle (EV) leader VinFast — officially opened bookings on Tuesday for its premium electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs), the VF 7 and VF 6, across the Indian market. This comes on a day when Tesla is launching its first showroom in Mumbai.

These models will be officially launched for public sale in August, following the inauguration of the company’s plant in Thoothukudi, with deliveries to follow subsequently.

Indian customers can now reserve their preferred VinFast electric SUV either at VinFast showrooms or through the company's official website, VinFastAuto.in, with a fully refundable booking amount of ₹21,000.

“We are deeply encouraged by the overwhelming support from Indian consumers at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It reaffirmed the country’s readiness and enthusiasm for sustainable mobility solutions. The VF 6 and VF 7 represent our vision of bringing world-class EVs tailored to local needs, and we’re confident that Indian customers will find these models not only competitive, but truly inspiring,” said Pham Sanh Chau, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Asia. Designed to deliver global-quality electric mobility solutions tailored for Indian roads and consumer needs, the VF 7 and VF 6 offer impressive real-world range on a single charge. Both models are engineered for convenience, whether for daily city commutes, intercity travel, or weekend getaways — addressing range anxiety while delivering comfort, performance, and cutting-edge technology.

The vehicles will be assembled locally at VinFast's upcoming factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to India as a critical market and future EV production hub. The VF 7 is a dynamic electric SUV featuring a spacious premium interior, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), large touchscreen, connected car technologies, panoramic glass roof, wireless charging, and signature LED lighting. The VF 6, a family-oriented and stylish SUV, combines premium comfort with Level 2 ADAS, an intuitive infotainment system, connected features, signature lighting, and a panoramic roof — designed for everyday practicality and smart driving.

To ensure a seamless ownership experience, VinFast has signed agreements with 13 dealer partners to establish 32 dealerships across 27 cities, forming a robust 3S (sales, service, spares) ecosystem. The initial set of dealerships will be established in key urban and emerging EV markets, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bhubaneswar, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Surat, Calicut, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Baroda and Goa. The company has also announced partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS and Global Assure to create a reliable, nationwide charging and after-sales service network. These strategic collaborations will offer real-time charging access, AI-driven diagnostics, and integrated digital platforms to support VinFast's fast-growing customer base and EV infrastructure.