Electric two-wheeler demand charges ahead as factories play catch-up

Ather’s Mehta says the company has already crossed 90 per cent of its capacity at the Hosur plant and will have to find ways to operate above 100 per cent in the coming weeks. Work is in progress at its new plant in Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, which will initially have a capacity of 500,000 units annually, or around 42,000 units per month. The plant is expected to begin commercial production towards the end of the year, says Mehta. Its final capacity is planned to expand to 1 million units annually.

The story is similar at Bajaj Auto. Rakesh Sharma, joint managing director at the company, says, “Indeed, we need capacity expansion in e2Ws. We are currently falling short, and we expect the market to grow; hence the need.” Bajaj Auto, for instance, registered over 40,000 e2Ws in June. At that run rate, the company will have very little capacity left at its Akurdi plant, which has an annual capacity of 500,000 units. The company has now pushed capacity to 50,000 units a month. That is why the company is scouting for a location for a proposed new e2W and three-wheeler plant and this time is looking outside Maharashtra, with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka being considered.