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Electric vehicle maker Tesla launches six-seater Model Y L variant in India

The new variant, called the Model Y L, features an extended wheelbase and is priced at ₹62 lakh ($66,324.35), according to the company website

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The model is positioned between Tesla's higher-end variant and its more affordable offering | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters April 22
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 8:30 AM IST
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US electric vehicle maker Tesla has launched a fresh six-seater version of its best-selling Model Y in ​India on Wednesday, marking an expansion of ​its limited product lineup after a relatively subdued market entry ‌last July.

The new variant, called the Model Y L, features an extended wheelbase and is priced at ₹62 lakh ($66,324.35), according to the company website.

The model is positioned between Tesla's higher-end variant and its more affordable offering.

The launch aligns with a growing trend among Indian consumers who are increasingly favouring larger, more premium vehicles equipped with touchscreen displays and sunroofs. This shift has helped propel demand for sport utility ‌vehicles across the market.

Tesla entered India, currently the world's third-largest automobile market, less than a year ago with its imported Model Y. Due to the country's steep 100% import tariff, the vehicle is priced much higher than in global markets.

Currently, the Model Y rear-wheel-drive version is priced at roughly ₹60 lakh, while ​the long-range rear-wheel-drive variant costs ₹60 lakh. These price points position Tesla ‌within a niche segment, as most cars sold in India are estimated to be priced below $22,000.

The company's lower running ​costs, ‌including maintenance and fuel, could allow buyers to recover about one-third of ‌the Model Y's purchase price over four to five years, Tesla India Head Sharad Agarwal had previously told Reuters.

Although the ‌model ​Y L has ​not yet been launched in the United States, Tesla introduced the version in China last year, where it starts ‌at 339,000 yuan ($49,687.80). 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Tesla IncTeslaTesla in IndiaTesla Elon Musktesla india

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 8:30 AM IST

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