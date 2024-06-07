Home / Industry / Auto / Expect commercial vehicle volumes to witness 4-7% dip this fiscal: ICRA

Expect commercial vehicle volumes to witness 4-7% dip this fiscal: ICRA

The medium and heavy commercial vehicle (trucks) volumes are expected to contract by 4-7 per cent year-on-year given the high base effect

trucks
The rating agency expects the domestic CV industry's uptrend to be arrested in FY2025. (Representative photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hit by a high base of last year and weakness in demand, the domestic commercial vehicle industry is expected to witness a dip of 4-7 per cent in wholesale volumes in the current fiscal as compared to FY23, rating agency Icra said on Friday.

The medium and heavy commercial vehicle (trucks) volumes are expected to contract by 4-7 per cent year-on-year given the high base effect and the impact of the Lok Sabha polls on infrastructure activities in the first few months.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Similarly, the volume of light commercial vehicles (trucks) wholesale volumes is likely to decline by 5-8 per cent in FY2025 due to factors such as a high base effect, sustained slowdown in e-commerce, and cannibalisation from electric three-wheelers, Icra said.

The rating agency expects the domestic CV industry's uptrend to be arrested in FY2025, with a decline of 4-7 per cent in wholesale volumes, it stated.

This follows a muted year-on-year growth of 1 per cent and 3 per cent for wholesale and retail sales, respectively, in FY2024, it added.

"FY2022 and FY2023 had witnessed a very sharp growth in volume as well as tonnage terms, enlarging the base. The domestic CV volume growth momentum slowed down in FY2024 and is expected to dip in FY2025 amid the transient moderation in economic activity in some sectors in the backdrop of the General Elections," ICRA Ratings Senior Vice President & Co-Group Head Kinjal Shah said.

The replacement demand would nevertheless remain healthy (primarily due to the ageing fleet) and is expected to support CV volumes in the near-to-medium term, she added.

The long-term growth drivers for the domestic CV industry remain intact, like the sustained push in infrastructure development, a steady increase in mining activities, and the improvement in roads/highway connectivity, Shah said.

Also Read

Tata Motors partners with HDFC Bank for commercial vehicle financing

China's factory activity contracts more than expected for 3 months in a row

Hotel industry's revenue expected to grow 7-9% in FY25, says ICRA

NHAI increases highway tolls across the country by an average of 5%

Wholesale prices rise in March by 0.53% from a year, shows govt data

Airport industry to see profit before tax of $1.3 bn this fiscal: CAPA

Domestic air passenger traffic grows 5.1% to about 138.9 mn in May: ICRA

China gives 1st approvals for public trials of advanced autonomous driving

Volvo to issue world's first EV battery passport ahead of EU regulations

Post FAME-II: EV sales dip on incentive cuts, polls, and hybrid shift

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :commercial vehicleseconomyAuto industryICRAroadshighwayWholesale

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story