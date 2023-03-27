Home / Industry / Auto / FAME II subsidy for electric vehicles at only 52% of its target

FAME II subsidy for electric vehicles at only 52% of its target

Panel recommends extension of scheme

FAME II subsidy for electric vehicles at only 52% of its target

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
The parliamentary standing committee on heavy industry is concerned that Phase 2 of the FAME scheme to subsidize electric vehicles has achieved only 51.96 per cent of its target of supporting 15.62 la

Topics :Electric VehicleElectric VehiclesFAME-IIFAME India programme

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

