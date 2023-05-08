Home / Industry / Auto / FAME subsidy row: Centre to return Rs 800 cr to ex-factory price defaulters

FAME subsidy row: Centre to return Rs 800 cr to ex-factory price defaulters

The remaining Rs 287 crore will be released once the companies submit the details of the requirements, sources said

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
Premium
FAME subsidy row: Centre to return Rs 800 cr to ex-factory price defaulters

3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With electric two-wheeler (E2W) manufacturers agreeing to reimburse consumers for the “off-board chargers”, for which the latter have paid, the government is planning to release the halted subsidy under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) II to them.
Of the Rs 1,110 crore under suspension since the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) started its probe into the matter in February, Rs 823 crore will be released to four defaulters — Ather Energy, Ola Electric, TVS, and Hero MotoCorp’s Vida — within days, government sources told Business Standard.
Ola, which will receive Rs 367 crore, is in line to get the highest payout from the MHI. It will be followed by around Rs 275 crore for Ather. TVS is likely to get Rs 153 crore, while the subsidy bill to be settled for Hero MotoCorp will be Rs 28 crore.

Also Read

Hero Electric denies receiving ministry letter for subsidy recovery

FAME investigations: Subsidy crunch hurting electric two-wheeler makers

Ola Electric and Ather Energy's e-scooter prices to include the charger

FAME subsidy violation: Two-wheeler EVs under fire for pricing breach

FAME: Electric 2-wheeler manufacturers deny allegations of non-compliance

Statsguru: Six charts explain road ahead for electric vehicles in India

E2W makers gear up for scale, hope FAME will continue to fuel operations

EV sales across categories see yearly rise in April, shows FADA data

A year into vehicle scrappage policy, car junkyards see low scrap value

April auto retail sales drop of 4% on decline in two-wheeler demand

Topics :Electric VehicleFAMEElectric VehiclesFAME-II

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story