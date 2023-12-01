Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sales up 20% to 4,47,849 units in Nov

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Friday reported a 20 per cent rise in total sales at 4,47,849 units in November 2023.

The company had sold 3,73,234 units in the same month last year, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 4,20,677 units as against 3,53,553 units in the same month a year ago, it added.

Exports were also higher at 27,172 units last month as compared to 19,681 units in November 2022, the company said.