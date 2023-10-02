For India's EV battery-making plans, most supply chains may traverse China

Over the last one year, multiple Indian companies have announced plans to set up electric vehicle (EV) battery-making facilities, many at giga-scale. Even as that happens, industry executives expect these plans to rely on existing import-based supply chains.

Multiple conglomerates in India, including Tata, Reliance Industries (RIL) and JSW, have expressed interest in setting up battery manufacturing facilities in India, using lithium-ion-based technology. An email query sent to Tata, RIL and JSW requesting details on lithium sourcing remained unanswered. However, industry executives do not expect Indian companies to disrupt existing supply chain models or forge new ones, but outsource it to their tech partners.



Little has been officially shared on the required sourcing of lithium for these ambitious plans.

An industry executive noted Indian companies are unlikely to cause major disruption. "Indian companies don't invest heavily in R&D. The model most will follow will be to tie up with the most viable technology available in the market at that point, and that tech partner will decide the supply chain depending on economic viability," said the industry executive whose company is also exploring options in the battery manufacturing segment, who agreed many of these supply chains have a China presence.



Executives from companies that are already part of these supply chains point out a China dominance. "Currently the only available source that can supply at scale is China, as it has over the years channelled and controlled the raw material supply chain and made both the vendors (miners) and the consumers (battery/cell manufacturers) dependent on them," said Anjani Sri Mourya Sunkavalli, founder and managing director for Altmin, a battery materials provider.

A second industry executive, who is also exploring battery manufacturing in India, further noted, "While some have started work on the factories, building the supply chain side through tie-ups is pending."



Vikram Handa, Chairperson – CII Core Group on Raw Materials for Battery and managing director for Epsilon Carbon, estimates each 20 GwH of battery manufacturing capacity would require 35,000 tonnes of CAM material which would require 10-12,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate based on Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) or Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry.

The existing supply chain possibilities for Indian manufacturers are heavily dependent on imports, particularly China, and not much is expected to change soon.



In February, India announced its first ever find of lithium resources in Jammu and Kashmir and the auctions are expected before the end of the year, as indicated by sources from the mines ministry. "I think developing lithium mines in India will take 5-7 years, just like they take in other parts of the world, but spodumene can be imported from Australia or South America and processed into battery-grade lithium carbonate in India," Handa said.

The processing, as well, remains heavily dependent on China for more than 90 per cent of the requirements, industry executives point out.