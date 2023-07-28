Home / Industry / Auto / As demand soars, Triumph Speed 400 booking amount raised to Rs 10,000

Given the high demand, Triumph wants to deal with serious buyers only. Increasing the booking amount may serve that purpose to some extent

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
The booking amount for the recently launched Triumph Speed 400 has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000, Autocar India (ACI) has reported. The bike was launched on July 5 at a very competitive price of Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom). To lure customers, the first 10,000 units of the Speed 400 were priced at a discount of Rs 10,000 at Rs 2.23 lakh.

The competitive pricing appears to be working in the favour of the Bajaj-Triumph collaboration's first product as the quota of the first 10,000 bikes was sold in a few days after the bookings began.

Triumph's website says that the company has already received more than 10,000 bookings for the Speed 400. Moreover, the ACI report said that the booking number has crossed the 15,000 mark as well.

Bajaj has taken over Triumph's sales and services operations in the country only recently. As things stand, Triumph has 15 locations for sales and service which the company is planning to expand to 120 by the end of the financial year.

Currently, Bajaj is manufacturing Speed 400 bikes at its Chakan 2 plant. Notably, KTM motorcycles are also built at the same site.

The majority of the production resources are allocated to produce KTM bikes at the moment with Triumph's capacity capped at around 5,000 bikes.

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

