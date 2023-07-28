Home / Industry / Auto / Ola denies receiving flood warning over viral video of 350 drowned cabs

Ola denies receiving flood warning over viral video of 350 drowned cabs

The ride-sharing company issued a statement on the viral video that shows 350 submerged cabs. The company claims that it hadn't received any notice from the government authorities

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
350 cabs submerged in the waters due to the overflowing Hindon River in Greater Noida

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Recently, a video went viral on social media where around 350 cabs could be seen submerged in the waters due to the overflowing Hindon River in Greater Noida. 

The flood was caused by the overflowing Hindon tributary of the Yamuna river which lies close to the parking lot. According to the district magistrate Gautum Budh Nagar, Mahesh Kumar Verma, the vehicles belonged to a private cab company. The company had reportedly been told to vacate the area owing to the impending floods but there was apparently no action. 

In response to the viral video, the ridesharing company Ola issued an official statement where its spokesperson said, "We have a valid lease agreement with Mahindra First Choice for a vehicle parking yard in Noida. Ola has not received any notice from the government authorities since the inception of our lease agreement in 2020. Any further queries may be directed to the lessor, Mahindra First Choice."

The video that went viral shows a low-lying area of Noida's Ecotech 3 locality where the Yamuna river overflowed over the week filled with water with hundreds of cars submerged in it.

Verma added on Twitter that, “A private company has built its own unauthorised yard in the submergence area of the Hindon River, which has not removed the vehicles parked here even after repeated warnings. Normal life has not been affected in any way here, and there has been no loss of life.”

The statement of authorities and the company differs on whether the notice issued to the company regarding the removal of cars or not. The question also arises whether the ridesharing company would be able to claim insurance coverage for their damaged vehicles or not. As the drowned car becomes scratched for the company and involves a high cost to repair damaged cars caused by water.

Some media reports also claimed a warning was also issued to Ola by Anil Yada, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Noida asking it to vacate the land as it was under high risk of flooding. 

Also Read

Flood alert in Noida, around 200 people evacuated from Hindon banks

Hindon river floods Ghaziabad village, more than 50 residents rescued

As Hindon River swells up in Uttar Pradesh, water enters nearby houses

Noida Metro adds parking facilities at five more stations: Check details

Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more

Servotech Power to make EV components with initial investment of Rs 30 cr

As demand soars, Triumph Speed 400 booking amount raised to Rs 10,000

India model pre-orders 'exceeding expectations', says Harley-Davidson CEO

Volkswagen takes steps to boost China biz as 1st-half earnings fall by 20%

A new Harrier and Safari! TaMo to revamp line up this festive season

Topics :OlaUttar Pradeshnoidavehicles

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story